Check Out BoxLunch’s Exclusive Animal Crossing Clothing Merchandise in New Trailer

Animal Crossing is the hype right now thanks to the latest installment in the franchise — New Horizons. Fans have been loving the game so far and been sinking some major playtime since launch.

If you are one of those gamers who are loving AC: New Horizons, then you will probably love the new merchandise line from retail store BoxLunch. Known for their trendy and hip clothing lineup, collectibles, and more, the retail story has announced their very own exclusive Animal Crossing collection.

Thanks to the new trailer, viewers can see the exclusive shirts, notepads, collectibles, and more that the store is offering. Animal Crossing fans will definitely find something cool to pick up, make sure to check out the trailer to learn more!

Check out the Animal Crossing collection from retail store BoxLunch down below:

In related news, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available to pick up on the Nintendo Switch. The first weekend has past and judung from gamer’s reactions, the game is stellar. If you don’t believe your fellow gamers, then I’d suggest checking out our review roundup for Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here! It features some of the best video game website criticizing the latest entry in the series.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Have you been playing the latest entry in the franchise? Thinking about picking up anything from BoxLunch? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube