PlayStation Access Accidentally Leaks PS Plus Games for April 2020; Includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

It seems that PlayStation YouTube account, PlayStation Access, got a little too antsy and uploaded a video showcasing the free games of the month if April for PS Plus members!

The video was an unlisted video, probably scheduled for the official release time, that has been taken down shortly after airing. However, keen eyes have seen the titles and they are some pretty great ones to be honest. The big seller of the month is no doubt Naughty Dog’s latest action adventure title — Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. If you never had a chance to play the latest installment in the franchise, then this will be the time to do so!

The second game that as listed was for a different genre of gamer, racing fans! If Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End doesn’t get you hyped, then perhaps DiRty Rally 2.0 will! Known for its intuitive off-roading racing gameplay, DiRT Rally 2.0 ups the ante and has players completing some crazy courses!

At the moment these two games are not confirmed to be the free games of the month for April 2020, however, with the YouTube video listed on the official PS Access account, it’s all but confirmed. Stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be keeping a close eye on Sony as they will surely announce the official PS Plus games soon.

Would you be happy with the rumored PS Plus games for April 2020? Did you ever play Uncharted 4 or DiRT Rally 2.0? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Access YouTube