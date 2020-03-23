Remedy Announces Free New March 2020 Update for Control, Mini Trailer Released

Remedy has announced that they will be issuing a brand new free update for Control later this month to all players!

The free new update is coming packed with new abilities, quality of life improvements and much more. There is no release date scheduled for the free update, but it is said to be coming to all platforms later this week.

From the 35 second trailer, we get to see a couple of welcomed new abilities such as the shield rush ability, improved map readability, and a revised skill tree. This is just a tease of what’s to come, but make sure to check out some of the featured changes in the new trailer down below!

Check out the free new update heading to Control down below:

Our next FREE update brings all-new features and quality of life improvements to Control. Take a look at what you can expect in the March update and stay tuned for more info.

In related news, Foundation is the Control’s first major expansion and will continue the story of Jesse as she is thrust into yet another mind-bending scenario this time around trying to prevent the Astral Plane from consuming the Oldest House.

The trailer, gives players an insight into the new world of Foundation alongside all that comes with it, whether it be new powers and abilities to vicious new enemy types. The closing shot of the trailer seems to tease some sort large monster, and it definitely has us intrigued as to what it can be. Learn more about the upcoming expansion, Foundation right here!

Control’s first expansion, Foundation will make its launch later this month on March 26th. What are your thoughts on this new expansion? Will be picking it up when it releases? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

