Latest crash Team racing Nitro-Fueled Trailer Showcases the Wide Amount of Content Available in the Game

Developer Beenox took to YouTube today to release a new trailer for their upcoming new grand prix events for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

Crash Team Racing has been running for quite some time now and the new trailer showcases that pretty nicely. From the wide amount of epic skins to choose from, customizable karts, and different playable characters such as Spyro, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is one jam packed racing game!

The new trailer focuses on all the different variables players can use, and to be honest, its quite stacked. Make sure to check out the new Crash Team Racing Nintro-Fueled Grand Prix Content trailer down below:

If the trailer did not sell oyu enough on all the content that is in the game, then I'd suggest checking out our Crash Team racing page where we have tons of news on the game.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now available for all platforms. Will you be jumping back into the epic racing title? Let us knwo in the comments below!

Source: YouTube