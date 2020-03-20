Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Latest Trailer Focuses on”Why I Play”[Video]

Nintendo has released a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one which tackles the different reasons why fans love the game.

Check it out down below:

The new video titled, “Why I Play” focuses all about the vastly different reasons gamers and players have fallen in love with Animal Crossing. Taking place from the Pax East 2020 show floor, Nintendo asks fans this simple question and the responses are genuine and heart-warming. The video, in general, offers a bigger scope to gaming as a whole and how they can affect the lives of many.

“The Animal Crossing series has brought smiles to fans around the world. Hear a few players share why they play Animal Crossing, and why they’re excited for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. “ Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes its anticipated release exclusively on Nintendo Switch consoles.

What are your thoughts on this video? Why do you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Nintendo Youtube