PlayStation Store’s Mega March Sale Arrives Today and Brings Over 100 Discounted Titles

Sony has released a brand new sale called Mega March onto their PlayStation Store and will see over 100 discounted titles.

Check out everything on sale down below:

PS4 Games Title $Sale $Original 428: SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE $9.99 $49.99 A FISHERMAN’S TALE (VR) $9.74 $14.99 ABZÛ $12.99 $19.99 ACA NEOGEO BASEBALL STARS 2 $3.99 $7.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL $24.99 $49.99 AGENTS OF MAYHEM $3.99 $19.99 AGENTS OF MAYHEM – TOTAL MAYHEM BUNDLE $5.99 $29.99 AGONY $4.99 $19.99 AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES $35.99 $59.99 AKIBA’S BEAT $8.99 $29.99 ALEKHINE’S GUN $2.99 $19.99 AMERICAN FUGITIVE $8.99 $19.99 ARISE: A SIMPLE STORY $14.99 $19.99 ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION $14.99 $19.99 BAJA: EDGE OF CONTROL HD $8.99 $29.99 BATTLE CHASERS: NIGHTWAR $7.49 $29.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 & TITANFALL 2 ULTIMATE BUNDLE $17.99 $59.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 REVOLUTION $7.99 $39.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 $3.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE DELUXE EDITION $4.99 $24.99 BATTLEFIELD V YEAR 2 EDITION $29.99 $49.99 BATTLEZONE $13.99 $34.99 BEAST QUEST $4.49 $29.99 BIOSHOCK: THE COLLECTION $14.99 $59.99 BLACK MIRROR $5.99 $39.99 BLOOD BOWL 2: LEGENDARY EDITION $7.49 $29.99 BORDERLANDS 2 VR $24.99 $49.99 BORDERLANDS 3 DIGITAL DELUXE BUNDLE $39.99 $79.99 BORDERLANDS: THE HANDSOME COLLECTION $19.79 $59.99 CAT QUEST $6.49 $12.99 CATHERINE: FULL BODY $29.99 $59.99 CATHERINE: FULL BODY DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $39.99 $79.99 CATLATERAL DAMAGE $3.49 $9.99 CHAOSCHILD $29.99 $59.99 CONCEPTION PLUS: MAIDENS OF THE TWELVE STARS $41.99 $59.99 CONCRETE GENIE $14.99 $29.99 CONSTRUCTION SIMULATOR 2 $7.49 $14.99 COSMIC STAR HEROINE $8.99 $14.99 CRAWL $5.99 $14.99 CREED: RISE TO GLORY $15.59 $29.99 CRYPT OF THE NECRODANCER $7.49 $14.99 CRYSTAR $29.99 $59.99 DAKAR 18 $9.99 $24.99 DARKSIDERS II DEATHINITIVE EDITION $7.49 $29.99 DARKSIDERS WARMASTERED EDITION $4.99 $19.99 DAY OF THE TENTACLE REMASTERED $4.49 $14.99 DEAD ALLIANCE $4.49 $29.99 DEAD ALLIANCE – MULTIPLAYER ONLY $2.99 $19.99 DEAD RISING 4: FRANK’S BIG PACKAGE $19.99 $39.99 DEEMO -REBORN- $27.99 $39.99 DESTROY ALL HUMANS! $6.99 $19.99 DESTROY ALL HUMANS! 2 $6.99 $19.99 DJMAX RESPECT $19.99 $49.99 DMC4SE DEMON HUNTER BUNDLE $8.99 $35.99 DOCTOR WHO: THE EDGE OF TIME $14.94 $22.99 DON’T STARVE TOGETHER: CONSOLE EDITION $7.49 $14.99 DON’T STARVE: CONSOLE EDITION $3.74 $14.99 DON’T STARVE: CONSOLE EDITION + REIGN OF GIANTS EXPANSION $4.74 $18.99 DONUT COUNTY $6.49 $12.99 DOOM $9.99 $19.99 DOOM + WOLFENSTEIN II BUNDLE $34.99 $69.99 DOOM VFR $14.99 $29.99 DRAWFUL 2 $4.99 $9.99 DUNGEONS 3 $9.99 $39.99 EA FAMILY BUNDLE $15.99 $39.99 EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 WINGDIVER THE SHOOTER $9.99 $19.99 EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 $29.99 $59.99 EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $89.99 EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN $29.99 $59.99 EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN ULTIMATE EDITION $44.99 $89.99 ELEX $14.99 $59.99 ESPIRE 1: VR OPERATIVE EXPERIENCE $20.99 $29.99 EURO FISHING $6.59 $19.99 EURO FISHING URBAN EDITION $10.99 $24.99 EURO FISHING: CASTLE EDITION $7.99 $24.99 FADE TO SILENCE $10.49 $29.99 FALLOUT 4 $11.99 $29.99 FALLOUT 4: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.79 $59.99 FALLOUT 76 $19.99 $39.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – PLATINUM EDITION $11.99 $29.99 FE $3.99 $19.99 FIBBAGE: THE HILARIOUS BLUFFING PARTY GAME $3.49 $6.99 FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD $14.99 $49.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V $14.99 $29.99 INJUSTICE 2 – LEGENDARY EDITION $17.99 $59.99 MEDIEVIL $19.49 $29.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE DIGITAL DELUXE $37.49 $49.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE MASTER EDITION $40.19 $59.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD $14.99 $29.99 RATCHET & CLANK $14.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 DELUXE EDITION $22.99 $49.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 REMAKE $19.59 $39.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II CELEBRATION EDITION $23.99 $39.99 TEAM SONIC RACING $21.99 $39.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM SPECIAL EDITION $15.99 $39.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM VR $17.99 $59.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 $14.99 $24.99 THE LAST OF US REMASTERED $14.99 $19.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT $11.99 $39.99

The sale, which offers a ton of different discounts, allows users to save up to 54% on gaming deals. Highlights include the highly praised Resident Evil 2 remake, Borderlands 3, and Doom. The sale is now live starting today, March 19 and will run through and conclude on March 30.

What are your thoughts on this sale? Did you pick up anything? Let us know in the comment below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranc for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PS Blog