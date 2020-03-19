Review Roundup: Persona 5 Royal Is A Huge Improvement From the Original, Worthy of Double Dipping

Atlus has released the highly anticipated revamped and improvement JRPG title, Persona 5 Royal and to no one’s surprise the game is even better.

If you didn’t’ play Persona 5, then your missing out on one of the best JRPG’s ever and I know that’s a big statement, but Persona 5 deserves the accolade. Persona 5 in its own right was a very good game, filled with emotional story arcs, addicting gameplay, and lovable characters. Persoan 5 Royal brings those favorite things from the original, and amplifies them even better.

Reviews have been hitting the internet for the past week for the game, and I got to say, I’m pretty surprise to see how good it actually is performing. The game is currently sitting at a 96 on Metacritic, absolutely nuts! But it deserves it. If you’re on the fence about the game, make sure to check out some of the best reviews around the web down below!

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Atlus’s latest title — Persona 5 Royal :

Screen Rant 100

Is Persona 5 Royal enough to justify purchasing a game fans have already played? Yes. The amount of change brought to the title is significant, and it all feels like a marked improvement. For a game that was already one of the best JRPGs in recent years, Persona 5 Royal is a follow-up that cements itself as an experience well-worth repeating in lieu of a proper Persona sequel.

PlayStation LifeStyle 100

The number one reason I am most excited about playing Persona 5 Royal (and I’m betting this is the same for you, too) is to woo my new waifu, Kasumi. I hope this game steals your heart all over again, just like it has mine.

Twinfinite 90

The additions introduced in Royal allow Persona 5 to become the excellent JRPG it was always truly meant to be, and it’s a wonderful effort that will surely be appreciated by fan.

DualShockers 90

If you never got around to playing vanilla Persona 5, then Persona 5 Royal is now the perfect starting point. Filled with a plethora of new story and gameplay content to go along with all of the DLC from the original, this is without a doubt the definitive edition.

IGN Japan 89

While some of its new story feels unnecessary, and players who have already beaten the original will have to go through the dungeons all over again to access the new content, this is still one of the best RPGs of the current generation.

GameSpot [Impressions]

I’ve been eager to see how P5R will create new memories for a game I recognize as an all-time favorite. I found value in the growth of its individual characters and their collective, unbridled effort to do what’s right. Three years later, virtually living in Tokyo, going to school, and enacting true justice as a youthful, unapologetic vigilante alongside some good friends in Persona 5 remain moving. However, I have a lot more work ahead of me in order to see that through in Royal. Kasumi’s added palace, the new characters’ arcs, the extra school semester, and tweaks to late-game scenarios still await me, and it’s those things that will determine whether or not P5R truly is the definitive version of the game.

