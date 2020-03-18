The Most Popular PlayStation 4 Games Will Be Backwards Compatible For PlayStation 5

Sony took to the internet today and unveiled some hardware background for the upcoming PlayStation 5. There is a ton of anticipation for the next-generation consoles and while we’re still waiting for more information to come out regarding what both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will bring to the table, Sony’s hardware unveils did alert fans on backward compatibility.

Announced at the PlayStation Hardware video showcased that was presented by Mark Cerny, the lead architect behind the PlayStation 5, the next-generation console will be able to play a hundred of the PlayStation 4 most popular video games at launch. These games are of course being tested prior to ensure that they can run smoothly on the new hardware but it seems that there are not concerns at the moment for any particular video game not being compatible.

We don’t know just what video game titles are being added into that list of most popular games that are compatible with the PlayStation 5 quite yet. With that said, it does look like the console platform will have a chipset that can switch to accommodate the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

This should bring some ease to those that are not necessarily wanting to keep both consoles plugged in if they wish to go back and enjoy a previous video game release. Regardless, we’re likely going to receive more information about the console platform in the near future.

While the coronavirus is causing problems all over the world, it does seem like both Sony and Microsoft are keeping with their ideal window launch of this holiday season. We’re uncertain if the virus will prove to be difficult when it comes to the production run for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Source: IGN