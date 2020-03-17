Hello Games Announce The Last Campfire for the Nintendo Switch, Announcement Trailer Released

Nintendo had plenty of great announcements at their Nintendo Indie World Showcase direct event, but there was a couple that stood out form the crowd, and Hello Games upcoming title — The Last Campfire, was one of them.

Hello Games are the famed developers for creating No Man’s Sky, and regardless if you liked the game or not, you have to respect their ambition and scale of their random generated world. However, Hello Games went in a total different direction when it comes to The Last Campfire.

As you cans see from the announcement trailer down below, the game is more story heavy, and promises players an adventure a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.

Check out the brand new announcement trailer for Hello Games new title, The Last Campfire down below:

The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.

In related news, Nintendo has aired its first direct of the year, and its first for the decade, and for the most part, it was pretty epic!

As promised, the Indie World Showcase for Nintendo lasted for about 20 minutes long and brought some exciting new game announcements. There was a lot to take in but we saw new games from Hello Games, Thatgamecompany, and plenty more. We even got some surprise announcements sprinkled within the 20-minute direct! Check out the full direct right here!

How did you react when you Hello Games appear within the direct? Excited for the new story heavy title? Let us know in the comments below!

