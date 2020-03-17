Nintendo Surprise Game Announcement, Exit the Gungeon Available Now

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the company wanted to end the show off with a bang and did so by announcing the sequel to one of their best titles and the audience went nuts — Exit the Gungeon was born!

Yes to end the show, Nintendo announced Exit the Gunegon, and to make it even better the game is available today! The announcement was actually a launch trailer for the game, and it was epic. We see some new gameplay mechanics, some familair faces, and loads of new weapons. Exit the Gunegon is available right now on the Nintendo eShop, but before you run to get the game, make sure to check out the new launch trailer!

Check out the launch trailer for the surprise game announcement — Exit the Gungeon down below:

In related news, Nintendo has aired its first direct of the year, and its first for the decade, and for the most part, it was pretty epic!

As promised, the Indie World Showcase for Nintendo lasted for about 20 minutes long and brought some exciting new game announcements. There was a lot to take in but we saw new games from Hello Games, Thatgamecompany, and plenty more. We even got some surprise announcements sprinkled within the 20-minute direct! Check out the full direct right here!

