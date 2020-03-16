Halo 2 Will Soon Be Available For Testing On PC

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been slowly making its way on the PC platform. There have been several tests done to bring out the collections video game titles into the platform and with each installment receiving a test before its release, we know that the focus currently for 343 Industries is to bring out a test for the upcoming launch of Halo 2. Now a new blog post from the Halo Waypoint website has confirmed that the first test for the Halo 2: Anniversary edition is coming out next.

Each flight, which is what 343 Industries calls tests for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, brings out a game early for players to enjoy. Those that are included in the test will get a chance to check out the gameplay and offer aid to the development studio before the game is officially released into the market. For instance, Halo: Combat Evolved received a test in February and this month we received the game installment.

“As a reminder, flighting is a way for us to get early access builds out to our Halo Insiders before they reach the public. Often things are rough around the edges and truly represent a work-in-progress. Building these games is a process and things can change. All of the content listed above may change and so may the timing, but if all goes well, we are targeting our next public flight for the end of March. If we remember back to earlier this year, we aimed to start flighting in January, but it ended up rolling into February when those kicked off. Please be patient as we want to get these out as quickly as possible, but in development: things happen.”

While we’re unsure just how long of a testing period Halo 2: Anniversary will need, we’re certainly hoping the release is not far away. After all, not everyone will get a chance to test to installment out but according to the post, the test will come later this month and give players access to Halo 2, Halo: Reach Forge and Theater for PC.

Currently, Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC has Halo Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved. However, when the full collection releases, gamers will also have access to Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and lastly, Halo 4.

Source: Halo Waypoint