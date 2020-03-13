Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Trailer Focuses On Player Choices

Disaster Report has had quite a following since it first came out and its thanks to the fan base that we got the fourth mainline installment. If you’re not familiar with the series, the game acts on natural disasters. When development first started with Disaster Report 4, Japan was hit with a big earthquake and tsunami which resulted in the development team scrapping the game. However, after fan requests, the game was put back into development.

This particular installment deals with an earthquake in Japan. Players take the role of a character that is out for a job interview when the earthquake hits where now you’ll have to carefully go through the environment in search of safety. Just as before, the game will focus on players making choices, both for their character and the people they meet along the way. For instance, in the trailer we see that there is an elderly woman hurt and in need of help back to her home and potentially a sketchy man seeking a person that you came across earlier. Your choices will determine the outcomes for not only these people but potentially the protagonist as well.

You'll need to think and act quickly in order to ensure survival. In fact, the latest trailer is focused on the different choices you'll be preset with during the game. Can you act without second-guessing when you're dealing with a building collapse or a fire that is getting out of hand? Your skills can be put to the test when Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories launches on April 7, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.









