The Persistence Will Release Outside VR This Summer

VR really blew up this generation of gaming but that doesn’t mean its a household item. It’s still relatively early into its infancy and with a limited market, some video game titles may really blossom if they are given a port to allow players a chance at playing the title without VR headsets. That’s exactly what The Persistence is doing later this summer when it makes its way to platforms outside of the PS VR.

The Persistence is a horror game that is set on a space ship years into the future. Players are forced to survive horrifying enemies and because the game levels are procedure generated, there is no clear route to safety with each playthrough. This will keep players on their toes but again, the title will find a wider audience to try the game out later this year.

Originally, the title was a PlayStation VR exclusive but now in the summer, the title will launch both in a digital and physical format outside of VR. Likewise, you won’t have to be restricted in playing the game specifically on the PlayStation 4 platform as the title is also releasing on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC. It’s worth noting that if you already own a PS VR version of the game then you’ll receive a free update to bring out a non-VR version for the PlayStation 4.

We’re unsure if this game will have the same horrifying experience as it did with the PSVR but it’s clear that the developers took some time to make sure that the game not only plays well outside of the PS VR but also tweaked the visuals.









Source: Pergames