Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure Physical Copies Are Now Available to Pre-Order

Announced on Twitter from Colin Moriarty himself, the limited physical edition copies of Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure is now available to pre-order.

The upcoming game is set to release later this month, but if you’re a fan of Moriarty and want to show some love, the psychical editions of the game are now available to pre-order through Play Asia.

The game will be available for both the PS4 and PS Vita and will cost you about $35 USD. If you want one though, you got to be fast as there are only 1,000 copies of the game, and as Moriarty states, once its sold out, they’re not making any more!

Check out the official announcement from Colin Moriarty down below:

Physical copies of Twin Breaker are now available to order for both PS4 and Vita!



Each physical copy costs $34.99 with free shipping, and pre-orders end in two weeks. We will not print more, so you know what to do…



THE TIME IS NOW! https://t.co/5P8fWbOA69 pic.twitter.com/algismo1i4 — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) March 5, 2020

Moriarty is most known for his work at IGN, which then went on to co-find Kinda Funny Games. Shortly after, Moriarty opened his own company which focused on History and Gaming. Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure will be Mortiarty’s first take on developing a game, and the long-awaited release for his debut title is set for the PS4 and PS Vita later this month for about $10! Learn more about the upcoming game right here!

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure is set to release for the PS4 and PS Vita on March 24th. are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter