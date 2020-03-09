Writer For Upcoming The Last of Us HBO Series, Craig Mazin, Details His Favorite Games of All time

Craig Mazin, one of the writers for the recently announced The Last of Us HBO series adaption, has taken to Twitter to detail his favorite games of all time!

If you’re late to the part, Mazin is set to co-write The Last of Us for HBO with famed video game director Neil Druckmann. Fans are itching to learn more about the project, but they also wonder what type of video game knowledge does Mazin have?

Thanks to a Twitter question and answer, Mazin detailed his favorite games of all time. The list contains 16 games in total, and they’re in no particular order. There’s a ton of great games in there such as Skyrim, Bioshock, Red Dead Redemption, and of course — The Last of Us.

Check out the top 16 games from Craig Mazin down below:

More than 5, no particular order



1. TLOU

2. Oblivion/Skyrim

3. GTA IV/V

4. F3NV/F4

5. Goldeneye

6. Super Mario 64

7. Bioshock

8. ME 1-3

9. RDR

10. Half-Life

11. Portal

12. Arkham City

13. Ocarina of Time

14. Star Raiders (1979)

15. Dishonored 2

16. The Bard's Tale (1985) https://t.co/vKc0Py6FY1 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 6, 2020

In related news, HBO has announced they are currently working with Sony Pictures to bring one of the best games of all time to TV — The Last of Us. Writer from the critically acclaimed HBO series — Chernobyl, and director of The Last of US — Neil Druckmann, are both on board to write and produce the show. Learn the official details about the upcoming HBO adaption right here!

Do you like Craig Mazin’s top games? Any games you would have thrown in there? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter