New ‘The Last of Us’ Series in Development at HBO From ‘Chernobyl’ Creator and Neil Druckmann

The Hollywood Reporter has an exciting exclusive scoop on an upcoming video game TV series adaptation! Yes from the headline that video game is none other than Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed title, The Last of Us.

THR reports that Craig Mazin, the creator of the critically acclaimed series Chernobyl, is onboard to adapt the hit video game alongside director of the game, Neil Druckmann. The show is said to take place during the original title, featuring our fan favorite characters – -Joel, Ellie, and the gang. The news comes to most of us as a surprise, but a very welcomed one, as The Last of Us is one of the best stories to ever be told, in any medium.

Mazin is apprently very fond of the original title and stated that “Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

However, Mazin wasn’t the only person fanboying, as Neil Druckmann is a huge fan of Craigh Mazin and his work with the Chernobyl series. “From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” said Druckmann in a statement. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

Lastly, Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios made a statement saying that this is going to be just the first of many TV shows the prodcution team makes.

“This is the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions,” said Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. The Last of Us is a brilliant achievement in storytelling and character development, and we are lucky to have the opportunity to work with this team to adapt it.”

This is pretty exciting news to hear of a Last of Us HBO series, and with the announcement out there, hopefully production isn’t stuck in development hell like other video game adaptions. Are you excited for an HBO The Last of Us series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: THR