Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure Release Date Confirmed

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure has found its official release date which has been long-awaited from fans of the well-known journalist — Colin Moriarty.

Moriarty is most known for his work at IGN, which then went on to co-find Kinda Funny Games. Shortly after, Moriarty opened his own company which focused on History and Gaming. Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure will be Mortiarty’s first take on developing a game, and the long-awaited release for his debut title is set for the PS4 and PS Vita March 24th for about $10!

In addition to the exciting release date, the announcement also included thanks to their special friends at East Asia Soft, there will be 1,000 physical copies of the game on PS4 and PS Vita. However, at the moment, there is no details.

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure is set to release for the PS4 and PS Vita on March 24th.

