Latest Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Trailer Turns You Into a Pokemon

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is the latest title to release for the Nintendo Switch, and it seems that the fans are liking it so far!

Today, Nintendo released yet another trailer for the game. However, the trailer is pretty short, but nonetheless its a new one. This time around the trailer is focused around the turning into Pokemon! The game is all about solving the mystery of why you were turned into a cute Pokemon, and by getting your partners together and battling it out to the end will help you find those answers.

Check out the latest trailer for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

If you’re still on the fence of whether you should pick up the game or not, you might want to check out the latest trailer released from Nintendo. The latest trailer for the game comes as an overview trailer, which breaks down what the game is all about, how its played, and etcetera The trailer will no doubt give you a clear sign if this game is right for you, so make sure to check it out right here!

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is now available for the Nintendo Switch. are you planning on picking up the latest Pokemon title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube