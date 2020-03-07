Nintendo Release Overview Trailer for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for Newcomers to the Series

Nintendo’s latest Pokemon title, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, is finally here and is available to play on the Nintendo Switch!

If you’re still on the fence of whether you should pick up the game or not, you might want to check out the latest trailer released from Nintendo. The latest trailer for the game comes as an overview trailer, which breaks down what the game is all about, how its played, and etcetera The trailer will no doubt give you a clear sign if this game is right for you, so make sure to check it out!

Check out the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX overview trailer down below:

Trailer Description:

What if you woke up one day, and you were a Pokémon? You can meet and recruit over 400 Pokémon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world! Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokémon world a safer place… and uncover your true purpose along the way.

In the last couple of days there has been plenty of news for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. We’ve received a new launch trailer for the title, and we here at Gameranx also gathered up a review roundup for the latest game. If you want to check out the launch trailer click here, if you want to learn more about how the game is performing, check out our review roundup right here!

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is now available for the Nintendo Switch. are you planning on picking up the latest Pokemon title? Let us know in the comments below!

