A Few More Iconic Characters Confirmed For The Last of Us HBO Series

If you haven’t already heard, there is an adaptation in the works for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. This series will apparently be brought out by HBO and it’s being fronted by Craig Mazin who is best known for his recent series hit, Chernobyl. However, while most video game adaptations are not necessarily a big success, it looks like the game director from The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann will be helping out alongside Craig.

It’s quite the critical acclaimed hit video game and from Naughty Dog, a development studio who has been known to deliver more cinematic experiences as of late. While we are waiting to get our hands on the upcoming launch of The Last of Us Part 2, there is another thrill from the fan base who are just as eager to see the narrative of the video game franchise transformed into a television series.

The series itself was just announced so there is still plenty of information left out from the public eye. For instance, we’re not entirely sure just how much of the first game would be adapted, but it does look like the series is set to bring back a few characters that you’ve come across during the journey of both Ellie and Joel. In a new tweet from Neil Druckmann, the game director decided to comment on the International Women’s Day in regards to the strong female characters featured on the HBO network.

And now you have Ellie, Riley, Tess, Marlene, Maria, ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️, and a few others! 😉 https://t.co/GMozU0TaZE — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 8, 2020

In the tweet, Neil drops that not only will HBO have Ellie, but Riley, Tess, Marlene, and Maria. It does seem like the series will bring out the DLC narrative between Riley and Ellie as well which acted as a prequel to The Last of Us. For now, all we can do is wait and anticipate the casting choices for the different characters in this new series.

Source: Twitter