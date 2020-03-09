The Nintendo PlayStation Prototype Has Officially Sold

You likely heard the story before and it’s quite an interesting tale. While you may know Sony and Nintendo as competitors, there was at one time a partnership between the two. This partnership was going to bring out a PlayStation and Super Nintendo Entertainment System console platform. Essentially, it was the foundations of the PlayStation console attached to the SNES and it would have brought out new cutting edge games to the Nintendo platform.

Unfortunately, that partnership fell through and all that remained were some prototypes. This is a holy grail item for collectors and with the only surviving prototype entering auction, plenty of collectors were keeping tabs on the console. Unfortunately, being such a rare console, there was no way thing system was going to be sold cheap and now we know just how much the item went for.

The Nintendo PlayStation prototype on auction has managed to sell for over $300,000. That’s quite a pretty penny, but being a prototype that is apparently the last available really made the system quite desirable. Now the lucky winner, with deep pockets, is able to put the console on a pedestal within their video game collection.

What we hope to see is if this console powers up still along with some more close up shots, though there’s no telling if the winner of this auction has any intentions of uploading anything regarding the system online.

