R.B.I. Baseball 20 is Looking Smooth in Latest Gameplay Trailer

The developers behind R.B.I. Baseball 20, MLB Advanced Media has released a brand new gameplay trailer for their rehauled baseball simulator title.

Check it out down below:

After going through a rehaul this year, the first look at R.B.I. Baseball 20 is a promising one. The gameplay trailer shows off a lengthy look at this year’s iteration and the rehaul is obvious, as the game seems to retain its arcade-style while adding simulation-style elements. The trailer also gives us a look at a lengthy look at some of the league’s favorite teams such as the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers all in head to head competition.

“Legends. Start. Here. Unleash greatness with your MLB Crew”

R.B.I. Baseball 20 will be released March 2020, on all platforms, with no exact release date revealed at the time of writing. What are your thoughts on the game’s rehaul? Let us know in the comments below.

Spring is in the air which means baseball for sports lovers. When it comes to playing baseball games on their consoles, fans can choose between the more realistic MLB The Show 20 or an arcade-style with R.B.I. Baseball 20. The choice is yours, so what will you be picking up this spring to scratch your baseball itch?

Source: Xbox Youtube