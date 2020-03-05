Koei Tecmo Sale Now Live on PC; Includes Titles Like Nioh, Dead or Alive 6, and Much More

Steam and developer Koei Tecmo has teamed up and are currently airing a sale! The titles on sale is filled with some great titles like Nioh, Dead or Alive 6, and many more.

To make things even better, the sale is pretty good in its discounts has they cut some games in half of its prices! If you’re in need of a new game or just looking to add to your ever-growing backlog of titles, this sale might be worth a check. The Koei Tecmo Steam sale is currently live, which you can check out right here!

In related news, ahead of its anticipated release, Nioh 2 has reached gold status and is set in stone for its expected release date, which is always a great thing to hear when games are getting delayed left and right.

Nioh 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to Nioh which released two years ago to high praise for its Souls-inspired combat intertwined engaging storylines. The sequel is set to release on March 13, 2020, on all platforms. Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Steam