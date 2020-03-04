Need for Speed: Heat Receives New Update, Brings Black Market, Quality of Life Fixes, and More

EA has taken to their blog to announce and detail the latest update for their critically acclaimed racing title, Need for Speed: Heat!

The update is now live on all platforms — PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As the blogpost notes, the update is a followup from their recently announced Under the Hood update, whcih came with plenty of great new fixes, features, and addiitons. This new update adds upon the previous update, and is being develivered to us through the Black Market.

Users should expect to see a bunch of quality of life improvements, and an underground car dealer — Raziel. Thankfully, EA detailed the full list of updates through their patch notes, which you can check out down below!

BLACK MARKET DELIVERY

Meet Raziel – underground car dealer who’s in the business for both money and the thrills. In this update, he will import two cars. A spanking new one is available via real money purchase, while a variant of an existing car is available for free. To get behind the wheel of the imports, simply head down to Port Murphy and pick them up from a shipping container. This opens a small narrative tied to the car where Raziel will ask you a few favors – as well as rewarding you in return. Complete the challenges to get visual customization parts for your new ride, character outfits, and effects fitting the car’s theme (such as underglows). Throughout your journey, you’ll also discover some new events that you can replay once you’ve completed them during the Black Market challenge.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Aside from cars, there’s also a bunch of bug fixes and Quality of Life changes based on your feedback coming with the March update:

When you’re receiving a new part in the garage, it’s now easier to spot. We removed the feed that showed your new items on the right side of the screen. Instead, there’s now a yellow banner saying “new” next to the category and the item.

We added more variation to race intros during both day and night races, as well as more victory celebration animations to enjoy when crossing the finish line.

Additional vanity items are introduced. You will be able to customize the color of the Backfire, and through the Black Market, you can also unlock Beat Sync underglows that will sync up with the in-game music.

You will now be able to adjust the camera shake in the settings.

And more…

Known for its racing gameplay, Need for Speed: Heat brings back the game to its roots with cops chases, epic racing tracks, and some new features exclusive to this title. One of the biggest features in the game is the Day and Night cycle which will have players performing different objectives on the time of day.

Reviewers are saying that the game is one of the more impressive titles coming out from the franchise, however at the same time, it doesn’t bring major heat to the series. Check out our review roundup for the racing title right here!

Need for Speed: Heat is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the latest update? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: EA