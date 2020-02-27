The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Is Still Without Release Date, But Receives New Trailer Boasting Man of Medan’s Scariest Moments

Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated sequel title Man of Medan — Little Hope.

We got a little short teaser trailer for the upcoming title at the very end of the first title, and it seems that they are not just ready to showcase the upcoming title. The trailer serves more as a tool to hype up the sequel title, by boasting about Man of Medan’s scariest moments.

If you played Man of Medan you already know the game is filled with jump scares and a ton of alternate paths players can choose from, but watching gamers react to it live, will bring you back to the good ol’ times. Hopefully, Little Hope manages to bring the scare value to a new level!

Check out the brand new trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope down below:

Trailer Description:

You’ve survived the raging South Pacific Seas, but a new nightmare is looming. Meet the brave souls who faced down the Man of Medan and prepare yourself for the inescapable horrors that will find you in the Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope!

The Dark Pictures Anthology will serve as a slew of horror games based off the players actions, most comparable to the critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive, Until Dawn. Little Hope will have a new set of characters, a new enemy, and judging from teaser trailer, it seems to be upping the horror ante!

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is set to release sometime this Summer for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube