Lara Croft From the Tomb Raider Franchise Joins the Epic Free-To-Play Fighting Title, Brawlhalla

Josh Kenneth International Product Manager at Blue Mammoth Games took to the PlayStation Blog to announced and detail the latest character to join the epic free to play fighting title, Brawlhalla!

As you can see from the title, the latest character to join the fighting title is Lara croft from the Tomb Raider franchise! The reveal comes paired with an epic gameplay trailer where we get to see Lara in action.

Due to the characters agility, fighting skills, and survival skills, there’s no surprise of her appearance in the game. Croft seems to be both an up close and personal fighter as well as a ranged shooter.

Check out the official Brawlhalla Tomb Raider gameplaye trailer down below:

Brawlhalla has done plenty of great crossovers such as WWE superstars, Adventure Time, and plenty more! Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is the latest franchise to join the fighting game, and with the game both free to play and download, there’s no reason you shouldn’t give it a try, especially if you’re a Tom Raider fan!

For those unfamiliar with this title, Brawlhalla is free to play and features high-speed chaotic fighting whether it be competitively or casual, there’s something here for all players. It is available for all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Blue Mammoth Games make it clear it is absolutely free, with no hidden fees, paywalls, or monthly costs.

Brawlhalla is now available to download for free on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you planning to give the Steven Universe crossover? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog