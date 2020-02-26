Latest MLB The Show 20 Trailer Showcases Custom Leagues

Sony and Sandiego Studios is doing a fantastic job at keeping the fan’s excitement intact as the trailers for MLB The Show 20 keep on rolling out and today’s video tackles the fan-favorite mode, Custom Leagues.

The latest trailer for MLB The Show 20 tackles the fan-favorite mode, Custom Leagues. This year, Custom Leagues seem to be amping things up a bit. Custom Leagues will allow players to create their very own like exactly how you like it and allow you to play against friends in a competitive match. This concept begins with the very first new feature for the mode, which allows you to play in a “Competetive” or “Relaxed Atmosphere” both depending on your play style.

Here are the new features included in Custom Leagues:

Flexible Schedules,

Season-long format with Postseason,

Choice of 40-Man Live MLB Rosters or Diamond Dynasty Collection,

Competitive or Relaxed Atmosphere.

MLB The Show 20 launches on PlayStation 4 consoles on March 17, with early access pre-orders beginning on March 13,

