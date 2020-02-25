Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Is Coming Soon
There has been a lot of focus on the Capcom Resident Evil franchise as of late. With the success of Resident Evil 2 remake, gamers are now anticipating the launch of the remake for Resident Evil 3. As we get near its release date, Capcom finally unveiled that a demo is coming shortly, much like how we received a demo for Resident Evil 2. Unfortunately, we don’t know if this demo will entail the same restrictions as the Resident Evil 2 demo.
For those who don’t remember, Capcom released a time limit Resident Evil 2 demo that gave players a limited amount of time along with chances to go through a section of the game. While Capcom has been hyping up Resident Evil 3 and the infamous Nemesis character, we’re still waiting to get our hands on a copy of the game. As mentioned, Capcom took to their official Twitter account for the Resident Evil franchise in order to alert their followers that a Resident Evil 3 demo is coming soon, though they didn’t offer any specifics on what the demo will entail or just when it would release.
In other news relating to Resident Evil 3, IGN reported that after testing a build of the game, they were pleasantly surprised by the Nemesis character and easily put it ahead of the level of fear and entertainment that Mr. X was able to bring in the Resident Evil 2 remake. After all, it doesn’t come to much surprise that the Nemesis character could outperform Mr. X as a producer behind the video game project announced that the studio looked at the production of Mr. X and was able to make notes on how to improve mechanics for Nemesis.
Currently, Resident Evil 3 is slated to release on April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. If you’re uncertain if this game is worth the pick up then we suggest checking out our Before You Buy upload of Resident Evil 2 which may offer a slight insight to how the gameplay will be for the upcoming remake.