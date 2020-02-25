Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Is Coming Soon

There has been a lot of focus on the Capcom Resident Evil franchise as of late. With the success of Resident Evil 2 remake, gamers are now anticipating the launch of the remake for Resident Evil 3. As we get near its release date, Capcom finally unveiled that a demo is coming shortly, much like how we received a demo for Resident Evil 2. Unfortunately, we don’t know if this demo will entail the same restrictions as the Resident Evil 2 demo.

For those who don’t remember, Capcom released a time limit Resident Evil 2 demo that gave players a limited amount of time along with chances to go through a section of the game. While Capcom has been hyping up Resident Evil 3 and the infamous Nemesis character, we’re still waiting to get our hands on a copy of the game. As mentioned, Capcom took to their official Twitter account for the Resident Evil franchise in order to alert their followers that a Resident Evil 3 demo is coming soon, though they didn’t offer any specifics on what the demo will entail or just when it would release.

It was written in the STARS… 💫

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

In other news relating to Resident Evil 3, IGN reported that after testing a build of the game, they were pleasantly surprised by the Nemesis character and easily put it ahead of the level of fear and entertainment that Mr. X was able to bring in the Resident Evil 2 remake. After all, it doesn’t come to much surprise that the Nemesis character could outperform Mr. X as a producer behind the video game project announced that the studio looked at the production of Mr. X and was able to make notes on how to improve mechanics for Nemesis.

Currently, Resident Evil 3 is slated to release on April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. If you’re uncertain if this game is worth the pick up then we suggest checking out our Before You Buy upload of Resident Evil 2 which may offer a slight insight to how the gameplay will be for the upcoming remake.

Source: Twitter