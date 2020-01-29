Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Will Surpass The Tyrant

Capcom has been killing it lately with the Resident Evil franchise. After the development team went back to their roots with Resident Evil 7, the video game series has resorted back to the more traditional survival horror elements. With few resources available, a slew of enemies and puzzles keeping you from progressing, fans have really taken up with the gameplay.

Adding to the success was the announcement and release of Resident Evil 2 remake. Capcom offered a complete new build of Resident Evil 2 and it was also a massive hit, so much so that the development team went on to bring on Resident Evil 3 remake. There was some overlapping with the development of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 which allowed the development team to check into the project and tweak some elements for the upcoming installment. One of those elements was the Tyrant.

Speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, Capcom producer Peter Fabiano, spoke about the Tyrant and how the development team built upon it for Nemesis. As the team crafted up the Tyrant, there were plenty of notes on what areas it could be approved on for the AI along with the design. This was used for Nemesis who is apparently going to be quite the relentless pursuer in Resident Evil 3.

During development, our director saw what the team did with Tyrant in last year’s RE2 and was determined to surpass that with Nemesis. When considering Nemesis’ design and AI, we were impressed by what the RE2 team had done with Tyrant but we wanted to make sure that Nemesis was his own brand of fear. You’ll see that when you play the game.

If you don’t recall Resident Evil 3, the video game takes place during the same time as Resident Evil 2 though players will be taking on the role of Jill Valentine. Stuck in Raccoon City, a new bioweapon known as Nemesis is cut loose with the goal of seeking out any and all S.T.A.R.S members. You’ll be facing against this beast throughout the game and knowing that the team took cues on where to improve from the Tyrant certainly has our interest.

Currently, Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In the meantime, you can purchase Resident Evil 2 remake today.

Source: PSU