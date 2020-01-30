Bethesda Will Be Holding A Sale Aimed For Australian Fire Relief

We’re sure by now you all are aware of the wildfires going on in Australia right now. There is a big urge to help the locals out by donating money towards charities and fire departments that are trying to put the fire out. It’s a tough battle and there’s no doubt that you’ve come across some charities or events that are donating money towards relief aid.

Bethesda Softworks is just one of the latest that is hoping to provide some aid by donating net proceeds in their upcoming sale. Tomorrow, January 30, 2020, there will be a sale on both Bethesda’s official website along with Humble Bundle. For those of you who are not aware, Humble Bundle is another service in which publishers gather to donate video game keys in which the incentive for those that purchase a bundle is to donate some of the money spent towards a charity or cause.

As a result, Bethesda is donating the net proceeds to the Australian Red Cross. According to the tweet that went out from Bethesda’s official Twitter account, consumers can expect a 33% off on all Bethesda video game titles. Now gamers can expect titles like Rage 2, Doom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Prey to name just a few of them, at a nice little discount while knowing that your funds are contributing towards a good cause.

To help Australia, we’re having a 24 hour sale starting January 30th on @humble and https://t.co/R4vSjdDRMu.



Net proceeds will go to @RedCrossAU to help with fire relief efforts.



Details: https://t.co/a4dxnjXbp6 pic.twitter.com/Z6W9kLZRiW — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 29, 2020

Source: Twitter