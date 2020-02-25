New Report Claims Resident Evil 3 Remake Really Emphasizes The Nemesis 

Capcom has been working on a new remake for its Resident Evil franchise. After the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, the studio is moving on to their next installment, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Providing a detailed remake just as they did with Resident Evil 2, there is plenty of hype surrounding the main antagonist known as Nemesis. Now a new report from IGN confirms that the studio made sure to craft a terrifying yet entertaining enemy.

If you thought Mr. X was something of a troublesome foe to face again in the remake of Resident Evil 2, then you best prepare for something even far more worrisome within the Resident Evil 3 remake. In a recent post from IGN, the publication was able to chime in about their time with the remake for Resident Evil 3. Apparently, the Nemesis really trumps Mr. X as it’s quickly finding a way to be on Jill’s trail with the game focusing on players making dodges and fleeing from the creature rather than being a foe to fight.

In a recent statement from the producer behind the upcoming title, Peter Fabiano, because development started while the studio was still working on the remake of Resident Evil 2, the team was able to see what areas Mr. X could approve on as they crafted the Nemesis.

Right now, everything is looking great in terms of solid gameplay experience when it comes to Resident Evil 3 which you will be able to get a copy of later this year. Resident Evil 3 is slated to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, on April 3, 2020.

Mr. X – Resident Evil 2

Nemesis – Resident Evil 3

Source: IGN