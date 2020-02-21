Coronavirus Hits Production Run For Valve Index VR

When it comes to VR, the platform took off this generation. With the likes of Oculus and PSVR, there are plenty of gamers enjoying virtual reality on PC and console. While VR is still in its infancy, there are still a few video game titles released that are quickly anticipated by players. One of those games that really became a hyped-up title that not only struck those that own a VR compatible headset but those that may not have dived into VR quite yet is Half-Life: Alyx.

Valve may not have announced Half-Life 3 that most have been eagerly waiting for, but instead offered a new storyline that is set in between the events of Half-Life 1 and Half-Life 2. As a result, there is plenty of newcomers to VR that are wanting to enjoy the latest story set in the Half-Life universe. As a result, there is a push to get a compatible VR headset and one of the more desirable headsets for newcomers is the Valve Index.

This new headset has been in short supply lately and its something that Valve had originally planned on going into the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx release. Assuring fans that stock would be back in time for the game release, it looks like Valve has to change those plans around. As I’m sure you are already aware, the new health scare thanks to coronavirus has hit a few production runs for different products. Oculus Quest was hit, Nintendo may be hurting by April with their Nintendo Switch line, and now Valve has confirmed that their stock will be limited with the Valve Index VR as well.

Valve was able to confirm the production run is limited due to the virus through UploadVR so we’re unsure just how many units will be available when a new shipment is ready, but it’s certainly not the numbers Valve had originally planned on. Luckily for gamers, several VR headsets are compatible with the upcoming release of Half-Life: Alyx.

