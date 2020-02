Sony Announces PS Store’s Essential Picks Sale; Full List of Deals Detailed

Sony took to the PlayStation Blog to announce a brand new sale for PlayStation users, which if filled with a ton of great games!

Titled the Essential Picks sale, the games on sale will be all games that are essential to have in your gaming library and it ranges from all sorts of genres! We have horror titles like Until Dawn, to epic RPG titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The sale is now live an will run until March 3rd, so make sure to act fast before it ends.

The full list of titles on the Essential Picks are detailed down below and remember the sale ends March 3 at 8 am PT.

PS4 Games Title $Sale $Original A WAY OUT $14.99 $29.99 ARK: ABERRATION $9.99 $19.99 ARK: EXTINCTION $9.99 $19.99 ARK: SCORCHED EARTH $9.99 $19.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED $9.99 $49.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED EXPLORER’S EDITION $31.49 $89.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED SEASON PASS $22.49 $44.99 ASASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 ASASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $79.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $14.99 $59.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED TRIPLE PACK: BLACK FLAG, UNITY, SYNDICATE $29.69 $89.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT $9.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 REVOLUTION $9.99 $39.99 BLOODBORNE $14.99 $19.99 BLOODBORNE COMPLETE EDITION BUNDLE $17.49 $34.99 BORDERLANDS 2 VR $24.99 $49.99 BORDERLANDS 3 DELUXE EDITION $39.99 $79.99 BORDERLANDS 3 SEASON PASS $39.99 $49.99 BRAVO TEAM $9.99 $19.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 $19.79 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE $39.99 $99.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4: BLACK OPS PASS $24.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – DIGITAL DELUXE $29.99 $99.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – GOLD EDITION $19.79 $59.99 CRASH + SPYRO TRIPLE PLAY BUNDLE $59.99 $99.99 CRASH BANDICOOT BUNDLE – N. SANE TRILOGY + CTR NITRO-FUELED $41.24 $74.99 CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED + SPYRO GAME BUNDLE $41.24 $74.99 DAYZ $29.99 $49.99 DIABLO III: ETERNAL COLLECTION $19.79 $59.99 DOOM + WOLFENSTEIN II BUNDLE $34.99 $69.99 DOOM VFR $14.99 $29.99 DYING LIGHT: THE FOLLOWING – ENHANCED EDITION $13.99 $19.99 EA SPORTS UFC 3 $9.99 $19.99 ERICA $4.99 $9.99 FAR CRY 5 $14.99 $59.99 FAR CRY PRIMAL – DIGITAL APEX EDITION $17.49 $34.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 $27.99 $39.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 – PLATINUM EDITION $34.99 $49.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 – PREMIUM EDITION $55.99 $79.99 FARPOINT $9.99 $19.99 FIREWALL ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR LYNX $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR RUBY $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL ZERO HOUR – DELUXE PACK $9.99 $19.99 FIREWALL ZERO HOUR: CONTRACTOR NASH $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL: ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR PROXY $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL: ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR BEAR $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL: ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR DOM $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL: ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR JAGUAR $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL: ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR KANE $1.99 $3.99 FIREWALL: ZERO HOUR – CONTRACTOR NODE $1.99 $3.99 GRAN TURISMO SPEC II $22.49 $29.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO ONLINE MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD $84.99 $99.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V $14.99 $29.99 GREEDFALL $29.99 $49.99 GRID LAUNCH EDITION $17.99 $59.99 GRID ULTIMATE EDITION $25.49 $84.99 HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK $11.99 $39.99 HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK SUPER EDITION $14.99 $59.99 HIDDEN AGENDA $4.99 $9.99 INFAMOUS SECOND SON $14.99 $19.99 INFAMOUS: FIRST LIGHT $11.24 $14.99 JAK AND DAXTER BUNDLE $19.99 $39.99 L.A. NOIRE $19.99 $39.99 LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM DELUXE EDITION $10.49 $34.99 LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS DELUXE EDITION $22.49 $74.99 LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION $7.99 $19.99 LEGO JURASSIC WORLD $7.99 $19.99 LEGO MARVEL COLLECTION $23.99 $59.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 DELUXE EDITION $13.99 $34.99 LEGO MARVEL’S AVENGERS DELUXE EDITION $11.99 $29.99 LEGO MOVIE 2 VIDEOGAME $15.99 $39.99 LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME $19.99 $49.99 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS $7.99 $19.99 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS DELUXE EDITION $11.99 $29.99 LEGO WORLDS $11.99 $29.99 LITTLEBIGPLANET 3 $14.99 $19.99 MAFIA III $9.99 $39.99 MAFIA III DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $59.99 METRO EXODUS $23.99 $59.99 METRO EXODUS EXPANSION PASS $18.74 $24.99 METRO EXODUS GOLD EDITION $33.99 $84.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $9.99 $19.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR DEFINITIVE EDITION $17.99 $59.99 MONOPOLY DEAL $2.99 $4.99 MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK $5.99 $19.99 MONOPOLY PLUS $4.49 $14.99 MOSS (VR) $19.79 $29.99 MOSS + SOUNDTRACK BUNDLE $23.09 $34.99 NBA 2KVR EXPERIENCE $3.74 $14.99 NEED FOR SPEED HEAT $29.99 $59.99 NEED FOR SPEED HEAT DELUXE EDITION $34.99 $69.99 NHL 20 $23.99 $59.99 NHL 20 DELUXE EDITION $27.99 $69.99 NHL 20 ULTIMATE EDITION $31.99 $79.99 NO MAN’S SKY $22.49 $49.99 PLANTS VS ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE $19.99 $39.99 PLANTS VS ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE DELUXE EDITION $24.99 $49.99 QUIPLASH $5.99 $9.99 RAGE 2 $29.99 $59.99 RATCHET & CLANK $14.99 $19.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: ULTIMATE EDITION $39.99 $99.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 1 AND 2 BUNDLE $15.99 $39.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 – COSTUME PACK $3.99 $9.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 – SEASON PASS $7.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 DELUXE EDITION $11.99 $29.99 SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VI $38.99 $59.99 SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VI EXPANSION BUNDLE $37.49 $49.99 SKRYIM SPECIAL EDITION + FALLOUT 4 G.O.T.Y. BUNDLE $39.99 $79.99 SKYFORGE BATTLE ROYALE: ALPHA SQUAD PACK $13.99 $19.99 SKYFORGE: ARCHER QUICKPLAY PACK $7.79 $12.99 SKYFORGE: BERSERKER QUICKPLAY PACK $7.79 $12.99 SKYFORGE: FIRESTARTER COLLECTOR’S EDITION $27.99 $34.99 SKYFORGE: GROVEWALKER COLLECTOR’S EDITION $24.49 $34.99 SKYFORGE: GROVEWALKER QUICKPLAY PACK $10.39 $12.99 SKYFORGE: NECROMANCER QUICKPLAY PACK $7.79 $12.99 SKYFORGE: SLAYER QUICKPLAY PACK $7.79 $12.99 SKYFORGE: STARTER PACK 3.0 $13.99 $19.99 SPYRO + CRASH REMASTERED GAME BUNDLE $37.49 $74.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II $12.49 $24.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: CELEBRATION EDITION UPGRADE $17.49 $24.99 STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER $44.99 $59.99 STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER DELUXE EDITION $52.49 $69.99 THE CREW 2 $14.99 $59.99 THE CREW 2 DELUXE EDITION $17.49 $69.99 THE CREW 2 GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY – MAN OF MEDAN $17.99 $29.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK $12.49 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 $12.49 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 $14.99 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 4 $14.99 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 5 $17.99 $29.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 6 $20.99 $29.99 THE LAST OF US REMASTERED $14.99 $19.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – BLOOD AND WINE $7.99 $19.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION $14.99 $49.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – HEARTS OF STONE $3.99 $9.99 THE WITNESS $15.99 $39.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT GOLD EDITION $32.99 $99.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS SEASON PASS $19.99 $39.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS ULTIMATE EDITION $35.99 $119.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS YEAR 2 GOLD EDITION $23.99 $79.99 TRIALS RISING $9.99 $24.99 TRIALS RISING GOLD EDITION $15.99 $39.99 TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! $5.99 $14.99 UNCHARTED 4: A THIEF’S END $14.99 $19.99 UNO $4.99 $9.99 UNTIL DAWN $14.99 $19.99 UNTIL DAWN: RUSH OF BLOOD $7.49 $14.99 VAMPYR $23.99 $59.99 WEREWOLVES WITHIN (VR) $5.99 $19.99 WWE 2K20 $29.99 $59.99

Note: All pricing is for U.S. only and subject to change.

In related news, Sony has taken to the PlayStation Blog this morning to bring sad news for PAX East 2020 attendees, as they have officially detailed that they will be cancelling their participation in the upcoming gaming convention.

The news comes to many a surprise as they just announced that they would be bringing a ton of great games to the show including their highly anticipated title, The Last of Us Part 2. However, due to the rapidly growing concern of the Coronavirus, the publisher decided to cancel its involvement. Check out the full announcement from Sony right here!

With the sale only live for a limited time, I would make sure to jump on the deals sooner than later! There’s a ton of games to chose from, but what games are you thinking about picking up? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog