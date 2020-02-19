Development Studio Confirms Biomutant Has Not Been Cancelled 

Do you recall Biomutant? This is a video game being developed by Experiment 101 that was slated to launch in 2018. Of course, that never came to fruition and it has left some wondering just if this game would ever make its way out into the public. With a relatively silent development team working on the title, we haven’t seen or heard much regarding Biomutant in a long while. Now it looks like the development team is ready to break its silence.

Biomutant is an action role-playing game where players take the role of a little mutated animal who must work to save the world after a natural disaster causes the Tree of Life to become corrupt. It’s an ambitious title with plenty of customization and branching storylines, but for some fans that were eager to try out the game may have thought the ambitions ultimately caused the game to get killed off.

“We know many of you are wondering if the game is still in development. Let us assure you that we’ve never been working harder and more focused on it than now! We are doing everything we can make this the best game all of us have ever worked on and that it will be as entertaining and great as we can possibly make it.”

In a new tweet from the official Biomutant Twitter account, we got a small update for the production. Essentially, the tweet was to confirm that the video game was not cancelled and the development team is working hard to get the title complete. It seems that the studio is nearing the end of this production, but there’s still no release date ready for the game just yet.

Source Twitter