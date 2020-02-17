Activision On The Hunt For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Leakers

When it comes to the video game industry lately, there is a clear trend to provide battle royale experiences. It’s been a trend that’s lasted a few years now and there doesn’t seem to be any stopping from developers adding a new online battle royale experience. With countless players entering the match, only one will come out on top. One of the biggest FPS franchises, Call of Duty, recently had a new installment released into the market, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. What didn’t come with the game is a battle royale mode.

We’ve seen countless leaks, rumors, and reports that a battle royale game mode is coming. In fact, some of the latest leaks essentially unveiled Warzone, a game mode that would bring out a battle royale mode to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, if you were hoping to find some of the leaks such as video footage then you may be out of luck. Activision has been keeping vigilant and keeping the content off from the internet.

A report from Video Games Chronicles has showcased how some of the leakers are finding their social media accounts suspended along with even video game accounts being banned. Some of the leakers responsible seem to have been in contact with Activision and have resolved the issues which are essentially stopping any more leaks for Warzone.

While we’re waiting to get more official word on Warzone so right now it’s just a waiting game until Activision is ready to make the announcement. Of course, there is seemingly plenty of other leaks digging around to get any and all information available from the game. Currently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









