Marvel’s Avengers Receives A New Trailer “Embrace Your Powers” 

When it comes to 2020, there is all kind of great video game titles to look forward to playing. Marvel, for instance, will have a new title out sporting Earth’s mightiest heroes in a brand new storyline. Within Marvel’s Avengers, it looks like gamers will get a chance to enjoy playing as several big-name heroes from the long-running franchise.

This game originally was slated to release in May of this year, but unfortunately, Square Enix announced that Marvel’s Avengers along with their highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake were being delayed. Now that the game has been delayed, we’re getting a new trailer to further hype up the title before it finally hits the marketplace.

Within this Embrace Your Powers trailer, the primary focus seems to be on Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel. From the look of things, the incident that landed the disassembling of the Avengers, caused the Kamala to be granted unique powers. It seems to also be a touchy subject with the Avengers as a whole though we know that years after this incident is leading the cause for the Avengers to assemble once again to save humanity.

As mentioned, the game was delayed so as it stands right now we should get Marvel’s Avengers, on September 4, 2020, on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. That is unless the game is further delayed, but for now, we can at least mark our calendars down for the supposed launch date. In other news, Marvel’s owner Disney did recently make a statement alerting that they wish more developers would take on their IPs and create unique storylines. After the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, it seems that Disney is clearing recognizing the success they are having with developers taking liberties with their IPs.









Source: YouTube