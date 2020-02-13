Half-Life: Alyx Releases This March 23, 2020

Half-Life: Alyx is a big upcoming title from Valve. For years fans have been waiting for Valve to make the grand unveiling of a Half-Life 3 and while we’re still waiting for that particular game announcement, Valve did make a surprise reveal. With Half-Life: Alyx, players will soon get a chance to enjoy a new installment set within the Half-Life universe.

As mentioned, Valve unveiled Half-Life: Alyx previously though there wasn’t more than a release window of March this year. Now thanks to an official tweet from the Valve Twitter account we now know that Half-Life: Alyx will be launching on March 23, 2020. This gives players some time still to pick up a VR PC compatible headset.

If you haven’t heard about Half-Life: Alyx, this is a VR designed video game. Players will be taking on the role of Alyx Vance before the events of Half-Life 2. In the game, players will be working with Alyx’s father Eli as they fight off the Combine. It’s likely a game to help further flesh out some of the stories and it could be the first of other VR focused video game titles from Valve.

Fortunately, the game will be compatible with a few different VR headsets such as the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and the Windows Mixed Reality. This title also will allow for seated, standing and room-scale play areas so you shouldn’t find yourself limited even if you have a VR compatible PC. Unfortunately, this game doesn’t look to be coming out in a standard game outside of VR so if you’re a die-hard Half-Life fan then you’ll want to invest to jump into the VR platform.

Source: Twitter