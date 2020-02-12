Nintendo Unveils New NES & SNES Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Much like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has a premium subscription service. Tied to this service are a few little goodies and incentives such as the ability to play online multiplayer video games. What is a bit different compared to the others is the video games offered for free. While Microsoft and Sony tend to keep the games relatively new, Nintendo is doing the opposite by providing gamers with free classic titles from the Nintendo Entertainment System along with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

With that said, the subscription service is quite a bit cheaper than the competitors as you may only have to pay just $20 for an entire year. As mentioned, Nintendo is adding an assortment of classic Nintendo video games into the mix for free if you’re a subscription member and announced through the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, players will have a total of four new video game titles at their disposal later this month.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System Game Additions

Pop’n TwinBee

Smash Tennis

Nintendo Entertainment System Game Additions

Shadow of the Ninja

Eliminator Boat Duel

These video game titles will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service on February 19, 2020. This may give some new incentives to pick up the subscription service though there are plenty of gamers waiting for Nintendo to further add more platform classics into the mix. After all, they have an assortment of handheld consoles along with the likes of the Nintendo 64, GameCube and Wii console platforms. For now, there’s no word on if these platforms will be added to the mix.

