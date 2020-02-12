Nintendo Adds Four New NES & Super NES Titles for Nintendo Switch in February

Nintendo has announced and detailed the four new upcoming new titles heading towards Nintendo Online for the month of February 2020.

If you’re a member of Nintendo Online, you will be happy wo hear that there will be four new games heading your way and for the most part, there relatively good games.

As usual, there’s two NES games and two Super NES titles. The highlighted games are definitely Shadow of the Nija and Smash Tennis, but if you’re a newcomer altogether, then these new titles will be fun to dabble into.

Check out the brand new NES and Super NES titles coming to Nintendo Switch down below:

In addition to the new trailer, we also got a detailed look at all of the games official descriptions, so if you never heard of these games, this is your time to check them out in full detail:

SNES

Pop’n TwinBee – The sixth game in the TwinBee series, this vertically scrolling shooter takes place in a cute, poppy setting. TwinBee and WinBee hear that the great Dr. Murdock has lost his wits, so they set off to return him to his normal self. This game was originally released in Japan and Europe in 1993, but this will be its first release in the U.S.

Smash Tennis – In Smash Tennis, the controls may be simple, but there’s plenty of room for skill! With strong shots, weak shots, lobs and eight different court types, you can develop all sorts of approaches, unlocking the deep strategies of tennis. This game was originally released in Japan in 1993 and Europe in 1994, but this will be its first release in the U.S.

NES

Shadow of the Ninja – In the midst of disorder and oppression, two shadow warriors rise to the people’s cry for help. Choose to play as one of two ninja masters from the Iga clan as they infiltrate enemy front lines. Master tactics of stealth as you acquire additional weapons and power-ups in order to overthrow an evil emperor and destroy his wicked empire, solo or with a friend.

Eliminator Boat Duel – In this powerboat racing game, get behind the wheel of one of the fastest machines on the water to earn boatloads of in-game cash. Drivers earn thousands of dollars for competing, and you’ll use your winnings to repair and upgrade your boat to push your competitive edge to its maximum. A little aggression goes a long way – just try not to get sunk yourself, or you’ll be swimming back to dry land.

With February's new titles announced for Nintendo Online, which new game added to the library is your favorite? Are you a Nintendo Online member?

Source: YouTube