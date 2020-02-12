Leaked E3 2020 List Unveils Exhibitors

E3 has adapted and evolved over the years. We’ve seen several big video games and hardware reveals happen at the expo, but since then there have been some changes. More companies are bouncing out of the expo such as Sony. Instead of holding a big event at E3, Sony has been showcasing its content in other events along with online video uploads. One of the biggest changes E3 has happened over the years is also those that attend to witness the big reveals.

At first, E3 was a means to provide players with what is coming up over the years. It was a media-only event and written publications were given an exclusive look to report about for their readers. Now with the internet, you have websites, social media pages and YouTube channels that can report on the latest reveals instantly. Since then, E3 has dropped the media only access and has opened E3 to be more of a celebratory event for video games allowing those that are not in the press to enter and enjoy the latest upcoming video games first-hand.

With E3 changing more and more to appeal for a wider audience, it’s always questionable who may show up at the expo. E3 2020 doesn’t have an official listing out on the exhibitors attending, but it does appear that the list was leaked out. If this list proves to be accurate, we know just which publishers are making a return to the E3 expo this year.

Leaked Exhibitors Listing

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Amazon Game Studios

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Bethesda

Capcom USA, Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Kalypso Media Group

NCSOFT

RDS Industries Inc.

SEGA

Square Enix, Inc.

Take-Two

TENCENT

THQ Nordic

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

UnnamedVR by Paracosma

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

XSEED Game

This, of course, is just a supposed leaked list as it came from a user from Resetera. Of course, this list could not be finished as there are some missing names like Microsoft. So we may have an incomplete listing of the companies showing up this year.

Source: Resetera