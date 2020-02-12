MLB The Show 20 Receives Another Trailer Which Focuses on ‘Creating Your Own Franchise’

This week Sony has gone into high gear with releasing new promotional videos for the upcoming MLB The Show 20 and that continues today as a brand new trailer has been released. Check it out down below:

The latest MLB The Show 20 trailer is all about creating your own franchise. As per usual, Coach sits down with Ramone Russell as the conversation is all the new features and what to expect from creating franchises. This year’s iteration seems to dive deep into customizations as mentioned in the video, you will be able to create your own team name and color, and logo. The video is hilarious as the case whenever Coach is on-screen.

In related news, Sony is on a roll with releasing new videos for the upcoming MLB The Show 20. Just yesterday, a brand new video released, however this time around it was all about Road to the Show. You can read more about this news here.

MLB The Show 20 is shaping up to be the most ambitious and improved version to date. The game arrives exclusively on PlayStation 4 next month on March 17, 2020, with early access beginning on March 13, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube