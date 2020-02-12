New MLB The Show 20 Trailer Discusses What’s New in Road to the Show

MLB The Show 20 is on the horizon and fans couldn’t be more excited to finally get their hands on this year’s iteration. PlayStation has been doing an excellent job at steadily releasing new trailers to keep fans excited and engaged.

Check out the latest trailer down below:

The new trailer has Coach run through the basics of what’s new in the popular ‘Road to the Show’ mode. Though the video is a minute long, there is a bit of useful information to take from it.

First, relationships will be implemented in the mode, adding a whole new level of immersion to the game. Perks and dynamic challenges will also be added to the game also making the model more realistic and challenging in a fun way. Lastly, there are rewards to be earned for completing boss battle challenges. More details about that will begin to trickle in as the game approaches release.

MLB The Show 20 is shaping up to be the most ambitious and improved version to date. The game arrives exclusively on PlayStation 4 next month on March 17, 2020, with early access beginning on March 13, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube