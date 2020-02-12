Ark: Love Evolved Event Detailed in New Trailer

Studio Wildcard announced today that Ark: Survival Evolved will be getting its own Valentine’s event and it starts today!

Ark: Love Evolved is the valentine’s day event for the titluar game and will run from February 11-18. It will come with a slew of awesome new additions, including six new chibi pets, new skins, and much more. In addition to announcing the new event, the event also received a quick trailer showcasing it in action.

As it is relatively short, only clocking in at about a minutes length, we get to see some of the new featured items heading to the game thianks to the Love Evolved event!

Check out the new Ark: Love Evolved Event trailer down below:

While ARK is under Cupid’s spell, you can expect to find past event items and brand new skins, full event details include:

Six New Chibi-Pets

Six new Valentine skins:”Cupid Couture Bottom” (Pants Skin)

“Cupid Couture Top” (Shirt Skin)

“Halo Headband” (Hat Skin)

“Teddy Bear Grenades” (Grenade Skin)

“Bow & Eros” (Bow skin)

“Love Shackles” (Handcuffs Skin)

Fishing for Love: For the duration of the event, reel in the amorous Coelacanth fish and be showered in candies, some chocolates, and even Chibi-pets!

Valentine Chocolates: Chocolates can be used to heal your tames or provide a big boost in acquiring new tames!

Valentine Candies: Candies can be used to give a tamed dinosaur a random coloring!

New Emote: Flirt Emote

Wild Event Creature Colors: Red, Magenta, Light Red, and White

Mate Boosted: Increased breeding rates to 3x (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation)

Increased player XP rates to 2x

Increased harvesting rates to 2x

Ark: Survival Evolved is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Love Evolved Event is set now live and will run until February 18th. Are you planning to check out the new event? Thinking about playing it over Valentine’s weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

