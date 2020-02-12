Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story DLC Expansion Receives Epic Launch Trailer, Watch Here

Developer 4A Games have released their latest story expansion for Metro Exodus — Sam’s Story, which is available today for the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Sam’s Story will take players on an epic adventure of a US Marine and hos adventure back home. From the trailer players will scour new environments and new terrain. The venture back home won’t be easy though, and thanks to the new launch trailer, viewers can see some of the difficulties you will run into.

Check out the epic launch trailer for Metro Exodus — Sam’s Story down below:

Official Description of Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story:

The second major expansion for Metro Exodus, Sam’s Story, follows former US Marine turned Spartan Ranger Sam on his quest to return home. After the events of Metro Exodus, Sam’s long-held dream of returning to his homeland doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore. Traverse the remains of Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings and crumbling residential districts in a huge, ‘sandbox survival’ level. To complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected. The journey ends here.



Metro Exodus is now available to play on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Sam's Story, is also now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia on February 11th 2020.

Source: YouTube