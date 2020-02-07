Atlus Surveys Potential Games to Port to Nintendo Switch; Includes Persona 5, Catherine: Full Body, and Much More

The Nintendo Switch is the device many gamers want to see receive some of Atlus’s critically acclaimed titles, such as Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei franchise, and much more; now thanks to a new survey some hope was released into the gaming community!

Atlus held their annual yearly survey where they ask gamers what they would like to see for the company future. There was a bunch of questions, but the one that stuck out the most was the last one — Which titles would you like to see get ported to the Nintendo Switch?

The list of games contained titles from the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei franchises and other titles like Catherine: Full Body, Odin Sphere, and plenty more. All of these titles would be welcomed additions to the growing library for the Nintendo Switch and now with the survey out, perhaps Atlus will take our answers seriously and port some of these titles to the Switch! (Give us Persona 5 for the Switch!!!)

Check out the featured games that were asked on the survey down below:

“Revelations: Persona” “Persona 2: Innocent Sin / Eternal Punishment” “Persona 3,” “Persona 3 FES,” and “Persona 3 Portable” “Persona 4” and “Persona 4 Golden” “Persona 5” and “Persona 5 Royal” “Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne” “Shin Megami Tensei IV” “Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse” “Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner” series “Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers” “Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha” series “Etrian Odyssey” series “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim” “Persona Q” “Catherine: Full Body” “Odin Sphere Leifthrasir” “Dragon’s Crown Pro”

In related news, Atlus has released a new cinematic movie for their upcoming Persona title, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is the latest Persona game to be released, and as it is only scheduled to release in Japan as of yet. However, Persona 5 Royal did make it way to the West, so anything’s possible.

Nonetheless, the opening movie for Scramble is epic, lending from the original title, Persona 5, and bringing a new flair to the already stylish game! Learn more about Persona 5: Scramble right here! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is set to release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch February 20th in Japan.

What Atlus games would you like to see on the Nintendo Switch? Persona 5? Persona 4? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Atlas via Dualshockers