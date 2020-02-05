Apex Legends Season 4 Battlepass Overview Trailer Released; New Guns, Epic Skins, and More Detailed

Respawn Entertainment has launched season four of Apex Legends and the fans of the title are ready to get their hands on the new content! That new content includes the new battlepass which features a bunch of new content including epic legend skins, gun charms, and much more!

Similar to Fortnite’s battlepass, players will perform daily and weekly challenges to earn free new content. As you level up throughout the season more unlockables will be released, and the new overview trailer showcases the upcoming content in action!

Check out the Apex Legends Season 4 Overview Battlepass trailer down below:

Reveal your true nature Season 4 with the new Battle Pass! Instantly access free exclusive Legendary items like the Zero Point R-99 skin and three new Epic Legends skins. Then battle through Daily and Weekly Challenges to earn unique rewards like Apex Packs, XP Boosts, Crafting Metals, Gun Charms & Apex Coins. Keep personalizing your experience with custom Music Packs, Loading Screens, Skydive Emotes, Quips and more! Get your new Season 4 Battle Pass or grab the bundle and instantly unlock the first 25 levels. The Assimilation has arrived — adapt or perish.

Apex has been a big name in the community community as it has been a counter to Epic Games battle royale title, Fortnite. If you have yet to give the game a try or want to learn more about the game, check out Gameranx’s Before You Buy video featuring the game right here!

Apex Legends is now available to download for free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for season four? Let us know what you think about the new battlepass in the comments below!

