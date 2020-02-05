Award Winning Mobile Title, Florence Set to Release Next Week; New Trailer Released

Annapurna Interactive’s critically acclaimed title, which was developed by MOUNTAINS is finally making its way to Nintendo’s hybrid console — Switch!

Yes, Florence is heading towards the Nintendo Switch and the wait won’t be long as it is set to release for the console on February 13th! Next week, Nintendo Switch users won’t really have any excuses to not have played Florence, even though the game was already on mobile devices. The Switch is the perfect platform for the game has it will look gorgeous on a big screen and be even better in handheld!

Check it the Nintendo Switch release date trailer for Florence down below:

Description:

Florence is a critically-acclaimed interactive storybook from the award-winning lead designer of Monument Valley about the heart-racing highs and heartbreaking lows of a young woman’s very first love.

Back in 2018, the hit mobile title game — Florence won big at The Game Awards 2018! The game won best mobile game for the respective year, and has since gone on to win the hearts of many gamers. Now with the game coming to the Nintendo Switch, more players will have the opportunity to check out what makes Florence so special! Check out the full winners of TGA 2018 right here!

Florence is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on February 13th, 2020. Are you excited to get your hands on the game? Did you play it on mobile device already? Let us know int he comments below!

Source: YouTube