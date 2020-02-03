Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update Will Feature Reputation System

If you’re enjoying Fallout 76, then chances are you’re waiting for the big update coming to the game known as Wastelanders. This update is something that the development studio at Bethesda has been working on for quite some time and it was revealed that the game update would receive a trailer soon. However, prior to the trailer drop, Bethesda did give a quick update on their official Fallout website.

The Inside The Vault update gives players a heads up on a Wastelanders reputation system that will be applied to the game once the update releases. In the game, there will be two factions known as the Settlers and the Raiders. These two factions won’t know you at the start and in order to gain some of the special goods, you’ll need to work your way up the reputation system. Each faction will set you to being an unknown character in the open world and as a result, they will be hesitant in allowing you access to special gear or resources.

There are said to be seven ranks with the reputation system which will include being not only hostile but neutral to ally. In order to work your way up the ranks, you’ll need to complete quests and even making certain choices during conversations. This will hopefully provide some good content to chew through once the update launches, though we don’t know just what quests are planned out already. After all, there is bound to be some fetch quests or simple goals in taking down a certain enemy type so we’re hopeful there are some decent story-driven quests involved as well.

As mentioned, the more a faction trusts you, the better gear they’ll offer. Once you reach the top rank, you’ll find that the faction will have a wide range of goods to purchase and new vendors which will sell you plans that are faction-themed. For fans that are wanting a bit more information about the game update then you’ll want to make note that on February 4, 2020, Bethesda will be dropping a new trailer which will likely have some new content regarding the factions and reputation system.

For now, you can enjoy Fallout 76 right now on the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.









Source: Bethesda