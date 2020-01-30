Twitch Free Games With Prime February 2020 Titles Unveiled
Just with all the other premium services out there, those that are Twitch Prime members receive free video game titles to enjoy each month. This is especially good for those that are Twitch streamers as that means each month you may have potentially something new to stream for your followers as well. Regardless, if you’re not aware, the list of titles that are coming out next month, February, was released.
If you’re a subscriber to Twitch Prime, which is done through Amazon Prime, then you can enjoy a total of five video game titles for free. Likewise, there is free loot from various video game titles that can be claimed such as Black Desert Mobile, Destiny 2, and Apex Legends.
Twitch Prime February 2020 Video Games
- Narcos Rise of the Cartels
- American Fugitive
- Desert Child
- Steredenn
- White Night
Twitch Prime February 2020 Loot
- Apex Legends
- Black Desert Mobile
- Destiny 2
- League of Legends
- Madden 20
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Raid: Shadow Legends
- PUBG
- Teamfight Tactics
As mentioned, the new month for several premium services means new free video game titles to enjoy. If you’re not a PC gamer then you may find yourself finding new free titles from Microsoft’s Games With Gold along with Sony’s PlayStation Now service. What do you think of Twitch’s premium service games offered this month?