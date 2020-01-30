Twitch Free Games With Prime February 2020 Titles Unveiled 

Just with all the other premium services out there, those that are Twitch Prime members receive free video game titles to enjoy each month. This is especially good for those that are Twitch streamers as that means each month you may have potentially something new to stream for your followers as well. Regardless, if you’re not aware, the list of titles that are coming out next month, February, was released.

If you’re a subscriber to Twitch Prime, which is done through Amazon Prime, then you can enjoy a total of five video game titles for free. Likewise, there is free loot from various video game titles that can be claimed such as Black Desert Mobile, Destiny 2, and Apex Legends.

Twitch Prime February 2020 Video Games

Narcos Rise of the Cartels

American Fugitive

Desert Child

Steredenn

White Night

Twitch Prime February 2020 Loot

Apex Legends

Black Desert Mobile

Destiny 2

League of Legends

Madden 20

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Raid: Shadow Legends

PUBG

Teamfight Tactics

As mentioned, the new month for several premium services means new free video game titles to enjoy. If you’re not a PC gamer then you may find yourself finding new free titles from Microsoft’s Games With Gold along with Sony’s PlayStation Now service. What do you think of Twitch’s premium service games offered this month?

Source: Gamespot