Bethesda Softworks 24 Hour Sale Is Now Live

If you don’t recall, yesterday Bethesda made the announcement that today there would be a big sale featured on both their official website along with Humble Bundle. The sale would essentially be profiting towards the charities aimed at helping Australia with their wildfire battles. It’s an event going on right now that we’re sure you are already familiar with. For those of you who would like to give towards the aid of Australia then this could be a solid means of helping out.

Bethesda’s sale right now features a slew of titles from their catalog and all of them feature a 33% discount. This could allow you to pick up some titles that you might have passed on originally without having to break the bank. However, you don’t have to pay just the price for the games as with Humble Bundle offers a mean to pay more if you would like to offer more towards the charity.

Bethesda Sale Highlights

Fallout 3 GOTY – $13.39

Doom – $13.39

Dishonored – $6.69

Dishonored 2 – $26.79

Fallout 4 – $20.09

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $26.79

Prey – $20.09

The Evil Within Bundle – $16.74

As mentioned, this is just a sale that will be held for 24 hours so you don’t want to wait too long before this sale goes offline. We listed just a couple of video game titles featured in this sale above though you’ll find more right here on the Humble Bundle official store page.

